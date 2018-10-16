W O K E !
See George’s twitter thread here.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
We are thrilled to see George on the offense, instead of kowtowing to these international thugs and criminals. If you have a way into George’s network, make sure he sees these blockbuster citizen intelligence reports that prove he is telling TRUTH. If you are on Twitter, make sure he gets this collection of reports.
World Wide Election Rigging by the Queen’s Privy Council
.
Indictable Evidence: Foreign Interference in US Elections Since 2005
.
Queen Elizabeth II and Privy Council Rig Elections Worldwide
.
Malloch or MOLOCH? Either Way – Evil Is As Evil Does
.
The Windsors – Not Our Friends
One thought on “George Papadopoulos Takes on the Swamp”
He’s woke, however it will take eons to get discovery out of this DOJ or anything from the Queen’s privy council, and depending on the Judge de jour he may not even be allowed a case. We’ll see!
LikeLike