Corruption, US Politics

George Papadopoulos Takes on the Swamp

W O K E !

See George’s twitter thread here.

George law firm

.

George Uk-Aus tweet

.

George Misfud

Misfud seminar

.

George Alex Downer.JPG

.

George cyprus.JPG

.

George British spy

.

George and BorisMifsud and Boris

.

Mifsud UK

.

Brian Whitaker tweet

.

Boom 2

George P tweet

We are thrilled to see George on the offense, instead of kowtowing to these international thugs and criminals. If you have a way into George’s network, make sure he sees these blockbuster citizen intelligence reports that prove he is telling TRUTH. If you are on Twitter, make sure he gets this collection of reports.

World Wide Election Rigging by the Queen’s Privy Council

.

Indictable Evidence: Foreign Interference in US Elections Since 2005

.

Queen Elizabeth II and Privy Council Rig Elections Worldwide

.

Malloch or MOLOCH? Either Way – Evil Is As Evil Does

.

The Windsors – Not Our Friends

 

 

 

One thought on “George Papadopoulos Takes on the Swamp”

  1. He’s woke, however it will take eons to get discovery out of this DOJ or anything from the Queen’s privy council, and depending on the Judge de jour he may not even be allowed a case. We’ll see!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s