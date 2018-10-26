Live Action False Flag. Watch Rogue CIA Work Through FBI to Terrorize Americans

.

LIVE ACTION: Watch the rogue CIA work through the FBI in the continuation of the MAGABomber False Flag in real time. In the just-released complaint documents below (wow that was fast….hmmmm), you will see the desperate narrative that the globalists want you to believe. Can’t wait to see what “energetic material” is.

There are so many things that are outright idiotic in this filing, that we will save it for a Betsy-Thomas discussion. In the meantime remember that the complaint document comes from the same direction as the inter agency task force that Peter Strzok worked out of. He hasn’t been fired… yet….from the CIA, has he? Remember he was both FBI and CIA. He was fired him from the FBI. Is David Brown one of his close associates from the Joint Terrorism Task Force?

Other points to pay attention to are the jurisdictions involved. As a Conclave member explained to us in a text: “Where people named in a complaint in different areas it’s called diversity of jurisdiction. They only needed one of them to have been in New York to have the excuse to file it…the dirtiest jurisdiction in the country. The one Mueller owns.”

Then where do they find the darn van? In Broward County! Can we say Debbie Wasserman-Schultz?

For every false flag ….there is ‘THE PATSY’. Pictured below is the “over zealous” truck. Notice the professionally and freshly applied vinyl stickers covering windows of a Florida licensed van – which we think is illegal for their vehicle laws. Notice that there is absolutely no graffiti or vandalism on the van!

Wow, that was fast! Hmmm…FBI + False Flags + Midterms + Swamp Draining Sounds = Same old crap from the Fibbin’ Bureau of Instigation.

