Foreign election meddling- HAPPENING NOW
These insider digital certificate authorities appear to be a very sophisticated Man-in-the-Middle network set up for the SES takedown of the American Republic.
Thoma Bravo, ENTRUST, Jerry C. Jones and Michael Chertoff (co-author of The Patriot Act) appear to be running it.
Hillary’s Man-in-the-Middle. (Compiled Nov. 06, 2018). Election System Encryption Certificate Authorities by State. MX Toolbox.
https://www.fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2018-11-06-State-Election-Encryption-Certificate-Authorities-by-State-accessed-Oct-06-2018.pdf
5 thoughts on “ALERT: Foreign Interference of Mid-Terms.Votes are being counted outside of the United States.”
Couldn’t these elections be made void and unlawful ???
Only unless the people demand of the POTUS to write a declaration proclaiming our sovereignty. Then and not until then will we rule.
So what, one way or the other we will still see Chem-Trails and Mercury in our Vaccines. Plus, all the other criminal behavior because we remain Citizen Subjects and Debt Slaves. SOS different day until we fix or replace the the real foundations of America.
I dwell among the Q people (of which there are still many). Q came out and told them NOT to fight the fraud and move on, before the votes were counted. I can’t believe how cucked theses people are. They have NO idea what will be lost if they don’t fight.
Very true, and what’s the alternative anyway. I can’t believe people think this can all be fixed just like that. It’s going take people staying together and supporting our freedoms, once in a life time chance.
Q is are only chance as we need him as he needs us.
